Triple H Makes Bold Statement On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Triple H recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote WrestleMania 33 and discuss how the WWE builds brands, and the future of WWE. During the interview, The Game was asked his opinion on Roman Reigns being presented as a good guy, despite the fact he is not over with the fans. Triple H said Reigns gets one of the loudest reactions and is, in fact a heel.

“People can look at Roman Reigns and say, ‘The failed attempt that is Roman Reigns,’ but Roman Reigns sells tickets. Roman Reigns gets one of the loudest reactions every night, whether that reaction is a boo or whether that reaction is a cheer. The fans who say, ‘I don’t understand why they don’t turn Roman Reigns heel!’ Isn’t he already?”

From a creative standpoint, Triple H’s stance is similar to the stance WWE took with John Cena. When fans like to boo the good guys and cheer the bad guys, what good does it do for them to make a traditional villainous turn to the other side? Either way the writers go, they end up getting the opposite reaction. Having a superstar live in the gray area seems to be the only place they can get equal reactions from both sides.

The “evolution” of how WWE views heels and faces is not the only thing that has changed in the WWE. Triple H, who now serves as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative said the entire concept of what the WWE is and will become is miles away from where it was only a few years ago.

“‘WWE Redefined’ has become my new catchphrase,” said Levesque. “Three years ago, we were a singular brand. If you asked, ‘What is WWE?’ three years ago, we had Raw and Smackdown with the same rosters, we had 300 live events, and we had the same pay per view schedule we’d run for years.”

While the developments of the last twelve months have pushed WWE in many new directions, Triple H says it’s only the beginning.

“We’re only scratching the surface of what that can be,” said Levesque. “Look at the U.K. tournament. Can you imagine us—five years ago even—running an event based on U.K. indie talent, and mentioning indie groups on the air? This is ‘WWE Redefined’. We’re so much bigger than just the company that produces Raw. We’re redefining what WWE is to the world, and we’re doing that every day.”

