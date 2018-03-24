Triple H Talks Daniel Bryan’s Fight to Get Medically Cleared

The wrestling world is still buzzing from the announcement earlier this week that Daniel Bryan will be returning to the ring, and rightfully so.

Following a near three year absence from active competition, Bryan is set to return in a yet to be announced match at WrestleMania. Television and reports indicate Bryan will be tagging with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the event.

Triple H spoke about Bryan’s return with The Express this week. As Pop Culture has previously noted, Bryan will be subject to strict tests following every match for the foreseeable future to monitor his condition. Immediately following competition, Bryan will report to WWE‘s medical personnel backstage to undergo impact and neuropsychological testing. There’s never been an example in company history of anyone being monitored so closely.

“He’s cleared his return to the ring, we’ll absolutely keep an eye out,” Triple H said. “As I said the other day, our first and foremost responsibility is the health and well-being of our talent when they are on the roster with us, so we want them to be as healthy as possible. That is extremely important to us and we will always try to do what is best for their health, their well-being and this situation is no different.”

Triple H also addressed Bryan’s medical testing over the last couple of years in doing everything that he could do to be cleared. This finally resulted in Bryan going to three different doctors, hand-picked by WWE doctor Joseph Maroon, to see if they would clear him. They all did, essentially forcing Maroon’s hand to clear Bryan.

“We knew of it, we knew what he was doing,” Triple H responded. “At the end of the day we take the advice of the best medical people out there. When those medical people came to us (in 2016) and said Daniel Bryan should no longer compete that is what we went with.”

“And in some ways broke our hearts to have to tell Daniel that and [break] his heart,” Triple H said. “Like he said it was his dream and he would not quit on his dream. He fought for it. Whether or not that fight would have been in vain, none of us knew, but over time he began to show us results that were totally different to [what] the medical professionals [showed previously] and it got to a point where he could return to action.”