Triple H Confirms Upcoming WWE Women’s Tournament

For months we’ve heard rumblings that the WWE would look to hold a women’s tournament in the same vein as the Cruiserweight Classic and UK Championship. In an interview snippet from the upcoming latest Wrestling Compadres Slamcast on FOX Sports, Triple H himself said the tournament is one of his big passions and he’s going to make it a reality.

“[A women’s tournament is] another of my big passions, but things are always changing. Raw and Smackdown split, NXT TakeOvers are attached to big four PPVs. We have to find the right time and space. The UK Tournament worked out in the small break before the Rumble. The women, we’re hoping to do this summer. That’s the plan. Like the cruisers, we want to search all over and expose talent to our audience.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

So there you have it, everyone. Official confirmation, yet no hard date as of yet. Hopefully, the women who find a spot in the tournament will be incorporated into the WWE’s top heavy women’s divisions on both RAW and Smackdown.

You can here the rest of the interview here.

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega