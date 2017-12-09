Tripe H and Jinder Mahal Battle in India

“The Modern-Day Maharajah” Jinder Mahal took on Triple H in the main event of WWE’s live show from New Delhi on Saturday. And while Mahal had the support of the Indian crowd, he was not able to overcome the game.

According to a live events report from Wrestling Inc., the crowd heavily supported both wrestlers throughout the night. Late in the match Mahal locked in a Figure Four submission, only for Triple H to escape and hit a Pedigree. Mahal kicked out and set up for his Khallas finisher, only to be distracted by the crowd and allow the King of Kings of hit a second Pedigree for the win.

Following the match, Triple H got on the mic and said India is “in good hands” with Mahal as its representative. Mahal finished the show by thanking the crowd, and saying (in Punjabi) that the next time he’d wrestle in India, it would be as WWE Champion.

Mahal went on to thank Triple H for the match via Twitter.

Thanks #WWEUniverse India for a night I will never forget. Regardless of the outcome it was one of the greatest nights of my life. Hats off to @TripleH, nothing but respect. @wweindia — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) December 9, 2017

Mahal will look to win back the WWE Championship on Dec. 17 when he takes on AJ Styles at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

