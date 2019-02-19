‘Total Divas’: Corey Graves Allegedly Contacted to Appear Following Carmella Scandal

WWE personality Corey Graves was allegedly contacted by Total Divas producers to appear on the series, following news of his alleged affair with Carmella.

News of the scandal broke over the weekend, with Graves’ estranged wife Amy Polinksy posting about it on her personal Instagram page.

Among the posts were one that included a screenshot alleged to be between Graves and someone else, wherein Graves stated, “I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” he wrote. “What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

“Give them whatever they need,” Graves allegedly wrote in another screenshot, referencing to the couple’s children and implying that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts. “I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

In her main post, which has since been deleted, Polinksy alleged that Graves began an extramarital affair with Carmella while the two were still together.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in the post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.

“@carmellawwe and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!” she added.

However, sources close the situation have stated that the couple were in the process of divorcing as far back as six months ago, and that Graves and Polinsky have not been living together.

The sources also claim that Graves and Carmella did not begin a relationship until after Graves had moved out of his home with Polinksy.

WWE fans have had mixed reactions to the news, but most seem to be critical of Graves and Carmella, with the latter being booed on Sunday night during the WWE Elimination Chamber event, which came just hours after Polinksy made the accusations.

At this time, neither Graves nor Carmella appear to have commented publicly on the alleged affair. Likewise, Total Divas producers have yet to confirm if they did indeed reach out to Graves for an appearance.