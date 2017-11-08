Ranking the Top 5 Female WWE Superstars of 2018

The Women’s Revolution has been a success. While the ladies of WWE haven’t headlined WrestleMania or had their own Royal Rumble, no one can deny that 2017 has been a ground breaking year for women in wrestling.

The Women’s Division has more momentum than ever and it looks like they could be hitting an unprecedented stride once 2018 arrives. With the arrival of Asuka and the pending debut of Ronda Rousey on top of the potential return of the Bella Twins, WWE will have its biggest opportunity yet to turn women’s wrestling into a money tree.

That said, who will lead this charge? Well, we’ve done some heavy prognosticating and have figured out exactly how the hierarchy will look in a year’s time. Let’s go!

Get ‘Em Next Year

First, let’s check out the names that will be just outside of the lauded Top 5 in 2018. Our condolences…

Bayley

For Bayley to crack 2018’s Top 5, a near miracle would have to happen. Somehow she’s built up an odd disdain with the WWE fan base. There’s potential for a decent enough heel turn there, but man, it would be quite the risk.

Alexa Bliss



We’re big Bliss fans here at Pop Culture. That said, she’s had a splendid run and may be due a cooling period. Normally, she’d be a lock for anyone’s version of a Top 5, but WWE will be introducing some new faces in the near future that could temporarily steal some of her thunder.

Sasha Banks

There is the possibility that The Boss makes us look silly and becomes the great women’s wrestler of all time. Banks reminds us of a sassy version of Bret Hart, which is great. But her hollow runs as Champion makes us lift an eyebrow. Could WWE be unsure about Banks? This doubt keeps her out of the Top 5.

5. Nia Jax

Why She Made the Cut:

Before you smash your B-O-S-S glasses or strangle your Bayley streamer, you need to understand one thing: Nia Jax is not like most. This little phrase is Jax’s personal mantra of hers, but it’s all too valid. Nia’s size and power are her greatest weapons. As an anomaly, Jax has value. It is in a WWE’s Superstar’s best interest to stand out, and Jax and WWE have done a great job in distinguishing her from the pack.

This time next year, Jax will have likely had a short turn with a Women’s Championship. Whoever she loses it too will benefit greatly which adds another layer of value to Jax: she can make a star. Hell, Jax may be so good by the summer of 2018 that Vince McMahon may have her put over Roman Reigns.

Why She’s Only #5:

By Alexa Bliss riding the art of the promo to multiple long reigns with the RAW and SmackDown titles, she illustrated the importance of being able to talk. Jax has yet to flaunt this ability. However, she’s an assassin on Twitter so it may be a talent that lies dormant.

4. Nikki or Brie Bella

Why She (They) Made the Cut:

Last month Nikki made an emphatic claim that Total Divas was just as responsible for the Women’s Revolution as 4-Horsewomen – and she’s right.

Through Total Divas and Total Bellas, WWE has reached a market that was once laughably out of their reach. While the show may never win an Emmy, it sure adds considerable exposure for WWE. In short, both Nikki and Brie Bella have penetrated pop culture. This matters.

While girls like Sasha Banks and Bayley may turn their nose up at the orchestrated drama of E!’s shows, we should remind everyone that the ‘E’ in WWE stands for entertainment. Wrestling is at its best when it resembles a soap opera more than actual competition. The Bella’s understand this.

And then there’s this: Both Bella’s are chocked full of goodwill. Brie’s been out of commission because she gave birth to wrestling royalty. Nikki has been out due to chronic neck issues. A tremendous babyface comeback awaits them.

Why They’re Only #4:

Health, mostly. While both of the twins have been adamant about making a return to WWE, they have several factors working against them. A neck issue is nothing to mess with and Brie may have second guesses about raising a child as a WWE Superstar.

3. Asuka

Why She Made the Cut:

This one shouldn’t take too much explaining. Asuka had the greatest NXT career of all time. While not all NXT success stories are world-beating, Asuka’s floor is higher than most ceilings.

Rumors have already begun to swirl about Asuka maintaining her undefeated streak upon arriving on the main roster. It sounds like WWE is already behind her and as we’ve learned, sometimes that’s all that matters.

Why She’s Only #3:

Asuka is a starkly different character than Bayley or Alexa Bliss. While this could be her greatest strength, it may take WWE a couple tries to find her sweet spot.

That, and the obvious language barrier. But hey, Sting didn’t speak for nearly 2 years and that made him a Hall of Famer.

2. Ronda Rousey

Why She Made the Cut:

Ronda Rousey has something that no one else on this list truly possesses: star power. While she may never prove to be a great wrestler, 2018 may indeed be a monstrous year for her. There’s already whispers about a WrestleMania 34 match with Charlotte. And if she does, in fact, make her WWE debut at Survivor Series this November, that gives WWE plenty of time to build her up for a title shot.

For a brief amount of time, Rousey will unlock several new demographics for WWE. This window of opportunity could make her a behemoth in the wrestling game or a quasi-publicity stunt. Like Mayweather/McGregor, you can pretend to not be interested, but when she steps in the ring you’ll want to see it.

Why She’s Only #2:

Well, having never wrestled sure does handicap her, right?

1. Charlotte

Why She Made the Cut:

Asuka or Rousey could very well have this spot come 2018, but it’s Charlotte’s consistency that keeps her at the top of the mountain. Some athletes are so good it’s boring and that’s the quickest way for us to take them for granted. I’m starting the #DontTakeCharlotteForGranted train right now.

Charlotte has only been wrestling a handful of years and she’s already the greatest women’s wrestler of all time. Even further, she’s just getting started.

Why She’s #1:

For the most part, she’s taken off 2017. WWE sent her to SmackDown to see if she can be a babyface the same way Lebron James worked on his post-up game. She’ll be back on top in 2018.