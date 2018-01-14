Update on Wrestling Legend Tom Zenk’s Cause of Death

A memorial service was held this week for professional wrestling Tom Zenk, who passed away back on December 9th.

The former WWE and WCW star passed away at the age of just 59 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Zenk starred in the WWE in the late 1980s as part of the Can-Am Connection tag team with Rick Martel. Following a disagreement with WWE which preceded a tag team championship push the team was about to receive, Zenk went on to star in Japan and later WCW as the “Z-Man.” His run in WCW was probably the most successful part of his career.

Zenk’s cause of death has not yet been revealed according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office is reportedly still awaiting toxicology reports, which should be available within a few weeks. According to Meltzer, this may indicate that there are suspicions of a drug-related death.

Former WWE star and native Minnesotan Jim Brunzell was at Saturday’s memorial service for Zenk, and he posted a picture on Facebook which shows Brunzell in recent years. You can view the post below.

When the cause of death is revealed, Pop Culture will certainly update our readers on the results. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Zenk as they continue to mourn the loss of Tom during this difficult time.