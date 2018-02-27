Tom Zenk’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former WWE and WCW star, Tom Zenk passed away in December of 2017 and his cause of death had oddly remained a mystery.

However, the Wrestling Observer and Pro Wrestling Sheet report that Zenk’s premature death was caused by arteriosclerotic heart disease — a condition that hardens and or narrows one’s arteries along with enlarging the heart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former WWE and WCW star passed away at the age of just 59 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Zenk starred in the WWE in the late 1980s as part of the Can-Am Connection tag team with Rick Martel. Following a disagreement with WWE which preceded a tag team championship push the team was about to receive, Zenk went on to star in Japan and later WCW as the “Z-Man.” His run in WCW was probably the most successful part of his career.

Zenk’s obituary was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Sunday. His death was reported to have occurred last Saturday, December 9th. You can read the obituary below.

Zenk, Thomas Erwin age 59, of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on Dec. 9, 2017 at the North Memorial Medical Center. Survived by parents, Robert J. and Lois Zenk; siblings, Robert Jr. (Beth), Kathryn Zenk James (Raymond) and James L. (Jo); 8 nieces and nephews, A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday 1/13/18 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private family burial will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery, in Carver, MN Washburn-McReavy.com Robbinsdale Chapel 763-537-2333

Zenk was one of several wrestling performers who grew up in the same Robbinsdale, Minnesota community. That group included Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Nikita Koloff, Barry Darsow, and others.

Our deepest condolences go out to Tom Zenk’s family.