TNA Releases Total Nonstop Deletion Trailer

There was a time when TNA and Impact Wrestling fans thought Broken Matt Hardy’s next “Deletion” installment might never see the light of day, but thankfully that has not turned out to be the case.

TNA and the broken one Matt Hardy have released a new trailer for the upcoming third installment of the Deletion franchise, aptly titled Total Nonstop Deletion. If you’ve watched and enjoyed the previous two installments, Final Deletion and Delete or Decay, then you’ll undoubtedly appreciate the craziness that’s quite apparent in the new trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The event again takes place on Hardy’s home estate, but this time they’ve expanded the roster of involved superstars (via CageSideSeats). You can see Eddie Edwards, Trevor Lee, Shane Helms, Andrew Everett, and Bobby Lashley at various parts throughout the trailer, along with Brother Nero and Decay. Speaking of Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy), he seems to be jumping off of a crane of some sort, that is when he’s not riding a motorcycle.

The stakes are understandably high here, so that might be why a train is seen heading towards Abyss, or why the trailer ends with an explosion that appears almost like a volcano erupting. It wouldn’t be a Deletion event without baby Maxel, who is standing in the ring ready to compete, and of course, there are loads of fireworks and drones on the Hardy estate.

Don’t be surprised to see some other guest stars show up that aren’t featured in the trailer when Total Nonstop Deletion hits Impact Wrestling next Thursday on December 15.

MORE WRESTLING: CM Punk’s Coach Gives Timetable For UFC Return /Roman Reigns Likely WrestleMania 33 Opponent / 5 Stars Samoa Joe Should Feud With Next / Over The Ropes: AJ’s Got Back, Blissful TLC, WWE Trumps D.C. / 5 WWE POPs Missing From Our Collections / Scott Hall Calls Bret Hart A Selfish Wrestler