The Young Bucks: “No Longer Cool To Go To WWE”

The hottest tag team outside of the WWE currently has no interest in being part of the number one brand in wrestling. Bullet Club members, The Young Bucks, were recently on Edge and Christian’s podcast discussing whether they had their sights set on ever joining the WWE.

Matt and Nick Jackson have been the most popular team not to step in a WWE ring and while they wouldn’t completely rule out the possibility of a WWE future, they admit it’s not nearly as attractive an option as it once was.

“Right now, we can’t, obviously, because we’re under a contract for the next, what, 18 months or so. But I don’t know. It’s such a hard question to answer because right now, I’d say ‘no’, obviously, because I can’t and we’re having a blast, like, on our own, doing it the way we do it. We’re having a good time doing it. I don’t know. It’s never say ‘never’, I guess. You can’t really say ‘no’ to that because that is the place everyone has wanted to wrestle, so I can’t say ‘no’, but, as of now, we’re happy with what we’re doing.”

Considering how many indy talents have been scooped up by the WWE in the last few years, Matt said he feared they would just get lost in the shuffle.

“Even if we were available right now, now is not the time to go for us because everybody in the world is going there and so for the first time I can even remember, it doesn’t seem cool to go there right now.” Matt admitted, “I think for us, if we did sign right now, we’d probably be lost in the shuffle.”

They continued by leaving the door open for when their Ring of Honor contract expires.

“And we’re so, so, so appreciated right now, like, by the companies we wrestle for. Like, we’re pushed to the top, we’re in the main events, we pretty much get whatever we want creatively. Like, we’re doing our own angles at this point, so how do we… it would be hard to walk away from all that. But in 18 months, two years, or whatever our contract is, it’ll be interesting because I’m sure we’re going to at least want to talk to every company and to make a great decision for our families and for ourselves. And I think if it doesn’t happen in 18 months, then, it probably won’t happen.”

The Young Bucks are the current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, having defeated The Hardy Boyz in their final match before returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 33.

You can listen to the entire podcast, here.

[H/T WrestlingInc.com]