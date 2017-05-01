The WWE’s House of Horrors Is For Sale

Earlier this evening, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton participated in the WWE‘s first ever “House of Horrors Match,” part of which took place inside an actual house. As Wyatt ambushed Orton multiple times throughout the house and dropped various appliances on him, wrestling fans around the world only had one question: where is this House of Horrors located?

Well, it turns out it’s in Richmond, Missouri, a small town about 40 minutes from Kansas City. And eagle eyed wrestling fans discovered it’s also currently for sale! That’s right, Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors can be yours for just $36,000. Several fans on the Internet discovered that Wyatt apparently listed the house back in March 2017, just a week before Wrestlemania.

According to the listing, this place of nightmares is a fixer upper’s dream with tons of potential! The house has a newer septic, a little bit of acreage, and some creepy dolls hanging from the ceiling of the second bedroom. In addition to a toppled refrigerator and a ruined dining room table, there’s also some water in the basement due to the sump pump not being on for several years. Sadly, the listing doesn’t mention the haunted tractor, so we’re guessing that Bray Wyatt will take that with him when he sells the house.

For those wondering whether the House of Horrors is located in a good school district, Zillow gives the local high school a 6 out of 10 rating, which is pretty good considering that an actual haunted house owned by a swamp cult is located nearby.

Since the House of Horrors is located in Missouri, we’re particularly interested how Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton made it to San Jose. Maybe Wyatt’s teleportation powers have a bit more range than we previously thought?

