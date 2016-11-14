The WWE wants Conor McGregor on RAW!

History was made at UFC 205 when Conor McGregor became the first man in UFC history to simultaneously hold two weight class championships. McGregor has long been the most entertaining promo in all of sports and he backed up his bravado with a second round knockout of Eddie Alvarez.

During the event, pictures surfaced of WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Triple H, taking in McGregor’s historic night. Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that officials in WWE “very much” want Conor McGregor to appear on WWE television in the near future, presumably on RAW.

McGregor already managed to make himself the biggest heel in all of wrestling this past August after taking a shot at literally the entire WWE universe.

I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

While this seemed like a low blow, many fans were hopeful the “notorious” one was simply laying the groundwork for a future inside the squared circle.

McGregor would have no trouble inserting himself into a WWE program. He’s already incorporated steel chair attacks into his arsenal. Imagine a verbal jousting match between Conor and Y2J. Hell, I’ll double my WWE Network subscription if they can promise me a 10 minute mic battle between McGregor and Enzo Amore.

If the WWE is somehow able to bring Conor in for a Wrestlemania program, who would you like to see him work with?