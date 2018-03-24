Triple H Addresses The Undertaker’s Long-Term Future

At this point, it is all but confirmed that The Undertaker will be returning at WrestleMania 34 to take on John Cena.

One year ago, that match would have seemed impossible. Undertaker wrestled Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in what was clearly presented as a retirement match. After his loss, The Undertaker left his gear in the ring and exited the venue in theatrical fashion. His only WWE appearance since was a brief in-ring promo on RAW 25 back in January.

That should change soon, with WrestleMania 34 now just 16 days away. One would think the match would officially be confirmed this Monday night on RAW. The question remains, though: will this be a one-off return or will The Undertaker be ready to wrestle again after this year’s WrestleMania?

Triple H addressed the topic this week during an international conference call.

“You’ve seen John Cena calling him out, you’ve seen that play out on television. Where that goes I’m not sure, where that goes beyond April 8 I don’t know,” Triple H said.

He continued, “It’s kind of a one-day-at-a-time thing and time will tell and we’ll see. It really comes down to being up to The Undertaker, what he wants to do anywhere any time and he’s earned that right certainly with everything that he has accomplished and everything he’s done. He’s earned the right to pick his shots, pick his opportunity and really dictate what he wants to do.”

Though his in-ring performances in recent years have been below his usual legendary standards (most evident last year against Reigns), Undertaker now appears to be in the best shape he has been in for several years. Footage has circulated of his training in advance of WrestleMania and the Dead Man looks to be hitting the gym hard.

That’s not an accident, by the way, as it’s been reported that since WrestleMania last year, The Undertaker has had some of his long-held injuries fixed through surgery.