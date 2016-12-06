The Undertaker Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW

With only hours to go before WWE airs Monday Night RAW from Austin, Texas, WrestlingInc.com is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted wandering the backstage area.

Wrestling Inc. reader @_dustin96 passed along the photo of Taker outside of the arena with Kevin Dunn below, as well as more shots from outside of the arena:

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s possible that Taker could simply be visiting friends, but with the deadman, you just never know. The Phenom was last seen on Smackdown threatening any member of the SD Live Survivor Series team that might cost the blue brand a victory.

During his return, he also declared that Wrestlemania would no longer define him, giving reason to believe we’ll see him in the ring in the very near future.

Rumors have been swirling that The Undertaker will return for a championship dream match with the phenomal AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, setting up an even bigger dream match for Wrestlemania 33.

If the WWE does move forward with these plans, it’s very possible Taker could pop up tomorrow night on Smackdown in Houston, which is just a 3 hour drive from tonight’s RAW in Austin.

More on this story as it develops.

MORE WRESTLING: Jimmy Snuka Given Six Months To Live / John Cena To Host Saturday Night Live / 5 TLC Matches You Forgot Ever Happened / WWE Over The Ropes: TLC, Sasha VS Charlotte, And Ellsworth Dead / Exclusive BOOM! Reveals WWE #3 Ric Flair Variant