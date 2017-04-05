The Undertaker Set To Undergo Surgery

The WWE Universe likely witnessed the final match of one of the greatest superstars to ever lace up his boots when The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday. It was a beautifully fitting end for the man who has always managed to make WrestleMania feel even bigger than it already was.

Rumors had been swirling for months that this might be Taker’s final ‘Mania due to the health of his hips. During this year’s Royal Rumble, it was clear that the Deadman was in a great deal of pain and reports were out that it worsened after he took a spear from Reigns during their Monday Night Raw confrontation.

With Taker apparently hanging it up at ‘Mania, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Taker “is getting more surgeries now,” noting that he had held off on hip surgery. It’s been widely reported that Taker had been holding out on a full hip replacement until his career was over.

During his WrestleMania match, Taker took bumps that someone needing a hip replacement would probably be recommended to avoid, such as a spear through a table, several vicious spears in the ring, and multiple chair shots to the back.

No one could ever say The Undertaker didn’t leave it all in the ring. With WrestleMania and a legendary 27 year WWE career behind him, hopefully The Phenom can finally rest … in … peace.

