The Undertaker Retires At WrestleMania

Perhaps the greatest superstar in WWE history is calling it a career. After losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, the phenomenal career of The Undertaker fittingly came to a close at the event where he became a legend.

With Roman Reigns gone back up the ramp, the Deadman stood in the center of the ring cloaked in his traditional gear and soaked in a Thank You Taker chant from the over 75,000 plus witnessing wrestling history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taker then slowly took off his gloves, coat and hat, and laid them in the center of the ring. As his music played he took in the moment and then walked out; giving a nod to his family and walking up the ramp one more time.

The Phenom stood at the top of the ramp and gave one last look back to the WrestleMania crowd before poetically disappearing into the dark.

It’s long been rumored that this was The Undertaker‘s last ride. We learned that Taker was in great pain after taking a spear from Roman several weeks ago. Couple that with The Phenom’s trouble in this year’s Royal Rumble and all signs had been pointing to Undertaker passing the torch to Roman Reigns, which is allegedly the main reason Roman was given this match by Vince McMahon.

Best known for The Streak, an unprecedented run of 21 straight victories at WWE’s Showcase of The Immortals, WrestleMania, he sustained his first loss at WrestleMania XXX to Brock Lesnar. The Phenom defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Champion in 1991, and has won the WWF/WWE Championship four times and the WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship three times. He also won the 2007 Royal Rumble.

While you can argue where The Undertaker ranks on the all-time list of WWE Superstars, he is undoubtedly the greatest professional wrestling character in this history of the business. Had anyone but Mark Callaway been given the assignment of being an old west mystical undertaker, the gimmick could have died out by the mid-90s.

Year after year, The Undertaker has come back to give us the same kind of goosebump inducing ‘Mania moments that we fell in love with as children; which made tonight’s event so surreal.

All we can truly say is Thank You Taker.

MORE WWE WrestleMania: Brock Lesnar Defeats Goldberg / Randy Orton Wins WWE Championship / The Hardy Boyz Win RAW Tag Team Championships

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: