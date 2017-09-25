Huge Update on Possible Shield Reunion

A full Shield reunion is believed to be in the works.

According to ProWrestlingSheet’s James McKenna, WWE is planning for Roman Reigns to join his brothers, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for a match at October’s TLC pay-per-view. Per the report, WWE is trying to boost ticket sales for the Minneapolis show. Even further, WWE could begin the angle of a complete Shield tonight on RAW.

After Reigns beat John Cena at No Mercy, the Miz had a backstage segment with Kurt Angle. The A-Lister asked to have an episode of Miz TV open up tonight Raw and he wanted Reed is his guest. He also made an allusion to Reigns’ “friends” which can only be Rollins an Ambrose. CageSideSeats is reporting that tonight’s MIz TV will be to set up a match at TLC between The Shield and The Miztourage.

wowwww, hearing that to kickstart some ticket sales – they’re planning to give TLC in a month a MAJOR card upgrade. its finally happeninggg. pic.twitter.com/FLE8CWqRM0 — james mckenna (@chillhartman) September 24, 2017

Fans have long been clamoring for The Shield to reunite, but it’s reached a fever pitch ever since Rollins and Ambrose have become so friendly. Now that they’re RAW Tag Team Champions the bond is solidified and we’ve all been waiting for the faintest whisper of Reigns joining the cause. If these reports are indeed true, we may not have to wait much longer.

While the timing of a Shield homecoming can always be debated, the timing now is kind of perfect. The minute No Mercy ended, WWE lost much of his main event powers. The Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar is believed to be done for 2017. He may make an appearance for a promo with Paul Heyman, but Beast is done wrestling for this year.

John Cena is also taking leave. While Lesnar is leaving to milk cows and cuddle Sable, Cena is taking off to film a Transformers spin-off. While Cena is currently being advertised for Survivor Series he could also be gone the rest of 2017.

With 2 pillars and 1 title done for the year, WWE has to create buzz. And getting the Shield back together will certainly take care of that.

We’ll know more after RAW tonight but consider this to be very likely. WWE has to combat the NFL on Mondays and seeing that they’ll be handcuffed at the main event level, it’s time to make a splash.

