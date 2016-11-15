The Rock To Make A Surprise Return At Smackdown Live?

Do you smell what the WWE is cooking? History will be made tonight as Smackdown Live airs it’s 900th episode. We already know that former Smackdown legends, The Undertaker and Edge, will be on hand to commemorate the occasion, but could we get a surprise appearance from the man whose catchphrase the show was named after?

While it seems highly unlikely that the WWE would ever hide a Rock appearance, People Magazine‘s new “Sexiest Man Alive” loves to shock the world and is always willing to give back to the business that launched his career.

Still up at 4am trainin’ hard & takin’ care of my babies.. sexily;).

Thank U @people & all the fans. Grateful for the luv! #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/e8O2orOBJR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2016

Rumors have long been swirling that The Rock will step back into the ring at Wrestlemania 33. If this proves to be true, it’s only a matter of time before the great one returns to WWE television. Even if The People’s Champ is unable to layeth down the smack live and in person, look for The Great One send a message to the WWE Universe via satellite during tonight’s historic event.

The 900th episode of SmackDown LIVE airs tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.