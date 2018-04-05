Big Update on The Rock and WrestleMania 34

We’ve got a big update to pass along as it relates to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania, but unfortunately it might not be what you want to hear.

As of this writing, Johnson is not scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania 34 this Sunday. It’s not without attempts, though, as WWE had planned a segment for Johnson that also involved Elias, Jeff Jarrett, and some others.

According to Sports Illustrated, Johnson was slated to make a surprise appearance as part of the segment in a “Rock concert” fashion to showcase Elias, who has become a rising star in recent months on the WWE RAW brand. Everything looked to be set for this Sunday, until it wasn’t.

According to the report, Johnson was unable to give a firm commitment on his ability to appear at WrestleMania, so WWE has decided to scrap the segment for the time being. Understandably, Johnson is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood these days, so it’s always going to be hard for him to confirm dates with WWE.

As of now, Johnson is not scheduled to be part of WrestleMania unless WWE renews discussions with him, which is not an impossibility. This is already looking like the biggest WrestleMania in history, and an appearance from the biggest cross-over star in wrestling history would be great to see at the Superdome.

Johnson is not currently in the midst of any filming according to his IMDB page, though he does have a big film coming out in just over a week, Rampage. No doubt he will be doing promotion for the film next week, which is likely one of the reasons he has been unable to give a 100% commitment to WWE on the ability to appear at WrestleMania.

If discussions were to be renewed, the “Rock Concert” setting would be the perfect way to give Elias a big segment on a show that he isn’t currently booked for outside of a likely appearance in the Andre The Giant battle royal. Given how well his character has taken off in recent weeks, a side-by-side with The Rock would certainly be the best case scenario.