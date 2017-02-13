The Rock Comments On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship

The WWE Universe was not alone in their support of Bray Wyatt‘s first singles championship victory last night at Elimination Chamber. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment history, also weighed in on Bray’s big night.

Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn’t happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2017

Bray Wyatt will now move on to Wrestlemania to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the Smackdown main event. The praise from The Rock is especially significant considering last many people believed Rock buried the Wyatts last Wrestlemania when he defeated Erick Rowan in the quickest match in Mania history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

How did you feel about Bray’s championship victory?

MORE WWE: Twitter Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Championship Win / Naomi Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship / Nikki And Natalya’s Match Ends In Disappointment / Becky Lynch Defeats Mickie James