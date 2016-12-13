The New Day Win But Will They Leave RAW With Championships?

Tonight on Raw, the New Day defended their WWE RAW Tag Team championships against both Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson and Cesaro/Sheamus in a triple threat match. The victory was meant to signal that The New Day would break the all-time record for a single tag team reign in the WWE, surpassing Demolition’s 478 day mark.

Demolition’s run began in October of 1987 with a victory over Strike Force (Tito Santana and Rick Martel) and ended in 1989, when they lost their titles to the Brain Busters on Saturday Night’s Main Event. The New Day won their championship on August 15th, 2015 in a fatal four way against The Prime Time Players, The Lucha Dragons and Los Matadores (Primo and Epico before they sold time shares in Puerto Rico).

Big E was taken out of the match early, which left Kofi alone to battle both teams. It appeared Cesaro was going to win the whole thing for his team when he literally took out every member of each team and locked in a sharp shooter on Karl Anderson. Kofi was able to come in from out of nowhere and hit Sheamus with a Trouble in Paradise to pick up the win!

After the match, however, a locker room celebration stopped early when Stephanie McMahon stormed off after being sprayed with champagne. Kevin Owens then insinuated that he had a proposition for Stephanie to get back at the New Day.

During the Rollins Report, Owens came out and announced that he and Jericho would face off against the New Day in the RAW main event.

Will the New Day leave RAW with the chance to break the record?

