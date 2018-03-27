The Miztourage Teases Breakup, Attacks Finn Balor and Seth Rollins Instead

What looked like a disastrous night for The Miz wound up being the perfect set-up.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion had both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, his opponents for WrestleMania 34, scheduled as guests for a Miz TV segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. But before either man was introduced, Miz got in the face of his Miztourage duo Curt Axel and Bo Dallas for not protecting him the past few weeks.

This led to Miz eventually getting in Dallas’ face, who responded by calling him a “phony A-Lister who couldn’t fight.” Rollins and Balor then came out to try and stoke the fire, attempting to get Dallas fired up to finally take a swing at his boss.

Axel tried to break the two up, leading to Miz ranting about he’s just 34 days away from being the longest Intercontinental Champion of all time, being better than the likes of Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels and even Mr. Perfect.

This got Axel’s attention, as Mr. Perfect is his father. Miz began to back away from the two, right into Balor and Rollins. Realizing her was surrounded, Miz began to cower in front of all four, only to crack a smile as Dallas and Axel attacked Rollins and Balor.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson ran out to help even the odds, beating up Axel and Dallas and sending them in the back, leaving Rollins and Balor in the ring to get in each others face and eventually take out Miz. Balor was left standing tall to end the segment after hitting Rollins with a surprise Slingblade manuever.

Balor and Rollins’ rivalry goes all the way back to SummerSlam 2016, when “The Demon King” managed to put down Rollins to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. However Balor sustained a nasty injury during the match and had to relinquish the championship the following night and remain on the injured list until the night after WrestleMania 33.

After both competing in the seven-man Elimination Chamber match in February, both men were declared Miz’s opponent for WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

Other matches on the card include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.