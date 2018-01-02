The Miz Return Confirmed for Next Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

“The A-Lister” is on his way back to television.

WWE announced this week on Monday Night Raw that former WWE and Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be returning to the show on their Jan. 7 episode live from Memphis, Tennessee.

Miz has been off television since mid-November as he, Becky Lynch and WWE legend Shawn Michaels have been filming the latest installement in The Marine action movie series: The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Back on the Nov. 20 episode of Raw, Miz lost his Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns. Since then his Miztourage Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have been loaned out to Elias, while he has been posting photos from the filming along with poking fun at Reigns.

Reigns managed to successfully defend his title against Samoa Joe on Raw this week, so it’s possible Miz could be first in line for a shot at “The Big Dog” as the Royal Rumble draws near.