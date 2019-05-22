The Miz Has Message for Ric Flair After His Major Surgery

It was recently reported that Ric Flair was hospitalized and underwent surgery, and the WWE legend has since received an outpouring of support from fans and those in the wrestling industry.

WWE Superstar The Miz spoke to TMZ Sports after Flair’s hospitalization to offer an inspirational message to the 70-year-old, telling Flair to “keep fighting.”

“You get worried because he’s the man,” he said. “Growing up as a kid, you wanted to be Ric Flair, and now I go out there in WWE and I wear a suit, I wear sunglasses because that’s what I grew up watching, Ric Flair. They always say, ‘Take a little bit of your favorites and then make it your own,’ and he’s always been one of them.”

“It’s good to hear that he’s doing well and that everything’s okay,” the wrestler continued. “He just keeps fighting. Nothing can take Ric Flair down.”

The Miz added that he was overseas when he heard the news of Flair’s health scare.

“Ric Flair has led the life,” he said. “He’s such a happy guy. Every time I see him back stage, literally is the nicest guy. It’s always good to hear that he’s doing okay.”

“You always hear the stories of him partying and him going out, and now it’s like he’s taking it easy and actually taking care of himself,” the 38-year-old noted. “Every time I see him, he’s always telling me how he’s eating right, he’s doing cardio, all that kind of stuff. He’s okay, and he’ll keep on being okay.”

The Miz also had a message for Flair, telling him, “Always be Ric Flair. You’re the best. No one’s better. You’re the G.O.A.T. Keep fighting. Keep doing well.”

Due to his health issues, Flair has been forced to pull out of Starrcast in Las Vegas, where “The Roast of Ric Flair” was scheduled to take place.

“Regrettably, we need to postpone ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’” Starrcast founder and creator Conrad Thompson, who is also Flair’s son-in-law, told Sports Illustrated. “He’s been told by his doctor not to fly this weekend.”

“It’s not canceled, but it is postponed,” Thompson added. “This is not the last you’ve heard of ‘The Roast of Ric Flair.’ We’ve invested too much time, effort, and energy to ever cancel, but unfortunately it will not be happening this weekend in Las Vegas.”

Flair, who was hospitalized on Thursday and underwent surgery on Monday, is expected to make a full recovery. His wife, Wendy Barlow, told TMZ Sports that the procedure was “a success.”

