The Miz Makes WWE History Today

When we look back at WWE’s “New Era” there are a few things that will stand out: the Women’s Revolution, the solo success of the Shield, and The Miz as Intercontinental Champion. However, Miz’s stranglehold on the IC belt may have transcended the current era and has become WWE history.

As of today, The Miz zoomed past The Honky Tonk Man for the longest combined reigns as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. At 456 days, The Miz is now #3 on the all-time list.

Today I surpass Honky Tonk Man to become the 3rd longest reigning #ICChamp of all time. #TakeThatIn pic.twitter.com/3s4Gn7ABo5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 14, 2017

In his wake, the Miz has left the likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Macho Man, and Razor Ramon behind him. The A-Lister will look to leapfrog Don Muraco (541) to become #2 on the list. Pedro Morales sits atop the list at 619. We can guess that the Miz will eventually scoot by both of the wrestling legends, it may just take several more years.

Currently, The Miz has no challenger for his precious IC title. However, it seems WWE has been trying to maintain tension with the Miz and Kurt Angle and his son Jason Jordan. After being left off the SummerSlam main card, the Miz lashed out at Angle for poorly doing his job.

Currently, the Miz and Jason Jordan have been working together at house shows, but they’ve maintained a distance on television. Jordan has been stuck in the WWE microwave as he’s faced John Cena and Roman Reigns on consecutive RAws. e’s certainly relevant and likely the best option for the Miz at No Mercy.

Regardless, congrats go to the Miz for continues to fortify himself as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time.

