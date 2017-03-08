The Miz Drops A Pipebomb On John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Relationship

In their first televised match as a team, John Cena and Nikki Bella made quick work of Carmella and James Ellsworth when they hit synchronized finishers on Smackdown LIVE’s odd couple for the victory.

The WWE’s it couple had a rougher time after the match when they were ambushed by their presumed WrestleMania opponents, The Miz and Maryse.

The Miz then got a little too real when he blew up Cena and Nikki’s relationship saying “When you have true love, you don’t make her sign a contract to be your girlfriend.”

“When you have TRUE LOVE, you don’t make her sign a contract to be your girlfriend.” – @mikethemiz to @JohnCena on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/AupHpgNg4Y — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017

Miz was, of course, referring to the real-life, 75 page contract Cena made Nikki Bella sign before she moved in with him. Miz continued to belittle the relationship between the two before Maryse finished off the promo by saying, “break that, bitch.”

Interesting that Nikki’s last two feuds have centered around how much John Cena “doesn’t really love her.” Could we be heading for a WrestleMania proposal from the 16 time World Champion?

