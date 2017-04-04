The Hardy Boyz Defend Tag Team Championships On RAW

24 hours after their epic WrestleMania moment, we can confirm that The Hardy Boyz WWE return wasn’t a dream and now we also know their Tag Team Championship victory was not a fluke. The Hardys kicked off the RAW after ‘Mania with their first title defense against former champs, The Club, and took care of business with their classic Twist Of Fate/Swanton Bomb combo finisher.

It was the first time in over 9 years that The Hardys had teamed together on RAW. It’s been a whirlwind weekend for the Attitude Era legends as they lost their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships in a ladder match on Saturday against The Young Bucks and then last night’s Triple Threat ladder match with Enzo, Cass, Sheamus, Cesaro, and The Club.

Matt and Jeff Hardy didn’t just make a return to the WWE ring Sunday night – they did so in signature spectacular fashion, with crazy moves off big ladder heights, in a Fatal 4-Way that reminded old fans and educated new ones on why the Hardys are true WWE stars.

Now that we know Team Extreme is back in the WWE, what will be next for RAW Champions? What new tag teams will be lining up to take a crack at the WWE greats?

