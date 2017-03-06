The Club Retain The RAW Tag Team Championships At Fastlane

The Club are rolling into WrestleMania with their RAW Tag Team Championships.

Enzo, dressed in red velour overalls, was taking a beating for the majority of the bout. A hot tag to Big Cass began to change the challenger’s fortunes as he cleared the ring and set up Enzo to hit the Bada Boom Shakkalakka. Before Zo could pick up the three count, Luke Gallows pulled him from the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the Realest G in the room entered back through the second rope, he was met with a big knee from Karl Anderson that was enough to keep him down for the three count.

The Club defeated Cesaro and Sheamus for the RAW Championships at the Royal Rumble pre-show on January 29. The Club are one of only three teams in wrestling history to win both the IWGP and WWE Tag Team Championships, joining the Steiners and Dudley Boys.

As for Enzo and Cass, despite their popularity, the duo have never held gold in NXT or on the WWE RAW main roster. Will they get another shot at The Club tomorrow night on RAW?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: A Goldberg Championship Will Be The Last Of Its Kind / Major Update On The Hardyz Future / Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed