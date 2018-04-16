Which WWE Stars Need the Superstar Shake-Up the Most?

Now that WrestleMania is officially in the rear view mirror, it’s time to start preparing for next year’s Showcase of Immortals. Even though it’s a year away, WWE will take its first steps on the Road to WrestleMania 35 with Monday and Tuesday’s installments of the Superstar Shake-Up.

In 2017, WWE pulled this trick and it made for some significant changes on both RAW and SmackDown’s roster. We can guess we’re in for a similar jumbling of main eventers and title holders this time, too.

So while we don’t know who will be switching from Red to Blue, we do know which Superstars could use a change of scenery.

In the spirit of that, here are 10 WWE Superstars who need the Superstar Shake-Up:

Roman Reigns

Yeah, I know he’s about to win the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, but let’s pretend for a second that isn’t happening.

Reigns has been booed before, during, and after four-consecutive WrestleMania main events. But, don’t let “any reaction is a good reaction” fool you—WWE wants The Big Dog to get big cheers. I mean, did you think the 2017 Shield reunion was for Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins?

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Reigns’ shocking WrestleMania 34 loss, but all speculation points to Vince McMahon choosing a friendlier Saudi Arabian crowd for Reign’s coronation over a salty NOLA bunch.

However, by trying to time Reigns’ moments perfectly, WWE has stripped Roman’s ability to connect naturally with their audience.

WWE’s formula of building Reigns to point of fan’s nausea is doing permanent damage to his character. No longer is he Roman Reigns, he’s the guy that Vince McMahon can’t get us to swallow.

So now may be the perfect time for a change.

Despite what hardcore fans say, Reigns is popular. He could bring his blockbuster aura to SmackDown and likely fill up those horrifically barren arenas.

Seth Rollins

Rumors of Rollins jumping to SmackDown have simmered since last year, but now WWE can finally pull that trigger.

There’s no question that Rollins is a star. However, does he burn bright enough to carry the company? WWE can answer that question by seeing if he can anchor SmackDown.

Randy Orton

Even though he’s been around for nearly fifteen years, Randy Orton is still relatively young. At 38, Orton is younger than AJ Styles, John Cena, Bobby Bobby Roode, and Samoa Joe with plenty left in the tank.

Orton is sneakily one of WWE’s most popular employees and no one will dispute the potency of his exalted RKO. Randy has another run in him, but he needs WWE to give him something significant to chase.

That starts with him on RAW.

Charlotte Flair

The argument could be made that Charlotte should stay on SmackDown to keep her away from Ronda Rousey until WrestleMania 35.

However, I’m not making that argument.

Charlotte Flair is the greatest women’s wrestler of all time—by default, she belongs on RAW. Just because she’ll share a screen with Rousey doesn’t mean they need to be immediate adversaries. Let them brush against one another for a few months, then when WrestleMania 35 gets within earshot, WWE can open a main event program between the pair of future Hall of Famers.

Sasha Banks

Like Rollins, Sasha Banks is an undeniable talent. But where Rollins has had to overcome injuries, Banks has been hindered by unfortunate booking.

It feels like WWE spent all of 2017 clearing the runway for the arrival of Asuka and Ronda Rousey. Even more, the ascension of Nia Jax pushed Banks even further own WWE’s totem pole.

The Boss needs a break.

But more than anything, she needs a change of scenery. A trip to SmackDown could remind us that she is indeed capable of leading the women’s division.

Finn Balor

He’s handsome. He’s ripped. He’s physically gifted in the ring. But WWE and their fans still aren’t sure what to do with Finn Balor.

As the Demon, Balor is an attraction. However, by Finn swapping his diabolical alter ego for the smiling captain of the Balor Club has caused a regression. A few more steps backward and Finn will be the first Universal Champion to join 205 Live.

Balor lacks a binding connection with WWE’s crowd. However, on a packed RAW roster he’ll never quite achieve that. If SmackDown is indeed the land of opportunity, it’s time for Balor to move to Tuesdays.

Asuka

Asuka losing her streak is the equivalent of Toto pulling back The Wizard of Oz’s curtain. Not that Asuka is now a trembling old man, but she is vulnerable.

So much of her perception was built around her invincibility. But, now that’s gone. She shouldn’t have to stick around to lose to Nia Jax, then Ronda Rousey—Asuka needs to get the hell out of dodge before WWE makes her the mid-card guardian.

Jason Jordan

WWE hasn’t given an official prognosis for Jordan’s recovery, but Kurt Angle has alluded to him returning “soon.”

However, him coming back to RAW would be a mistake.

Look, if any of these postulations are destined to be true, it’s Seth Rollins moving from Red to Blue. However, he and Jordan have unfinished business, so upon getting healthy, Jordan can follow Rollins to SmackDown.

Even more, Jordan is one of the brightest young stars in the company. He needs reps. And there’s more of those for him on Tuesdays.

Jinder Mahal

People hate Jinder Mahal. And in terms of WWE making money, this is a great thing.

Now that he’s US Champion, fans will one day pay good money to watch him lose in embarrassing fashion. You may not like this guy, but WWE clearly thinks highly of him and a move to RAW seems logical given that Rollins will bring his Intercontinental Championship to SmackDown (probably).

On Monday nights, Jinder can troll a larger audience—so get your boos ready.

Jeff Hardy

I couldn’t help but notice a the watered-down reception Jeff Hardy’s return garnered the RAW after ‘Mania. At 40-years old, his best moments are certainly behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t contribute.

Jeff Hardy is insanely popular. I don’t have a statistic to back that up, but just take my word for it. Him jumping to Tuesday nights could help with the abysmal attendance along with creating some really interesting matchups.

Not to mention it looks like his brother, Woken Matt, is in the midst of a long-term program with Bray Wyatt. And if Jeff isn’t playing along in the Woken Universe, then it doesn’t really make sense for him to be around.