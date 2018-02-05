WWE Bella Twins Call out Super Bowl Officiating in Hilarious Tweet

The Bella twins, Nikki and Brie, took to Twitter during the Super Bowl to hilariously call out the referees and their officiating calls.

On their joint Twitter account, the WWE stars posted a photo of blind football referees walking around on the field with seeing-eye dogs.

It’s not entirely clear if the meme is supposed to reference a specific moment, but as one fan pointed out in a reply tweet, it may have something to do with the “7 flags for Eagles and 1 flag for Patriots.”

The girls were clearly rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles as apparent by the multiple “Fly Eagles Fly” social media posts they previously shared.

Another celebrity who was probably not feeling the multiple flags being throw at the Eagles is pop-star Pink, who also sang the national anthem at the big game.

Being from Philadelphia herself, Pink has been really excited about the big game for weeks now, having taken to Twitter to celebrate when the Eagles secured their spot in the championship after beating the Vikings in the NFL Playoffs.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”

Unfortunately, just days before the big game, there were concerns that Pink may not be able to sing the nation anthem, as it was reported that she had come down with the flu.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself practicing and included a lengthy caption to let her fans know she was determined to push through.

“Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote.

“And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear,” Pink continued, half-jokingly blaming her illness on her children.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do,” her message continued.

Finally, Pink concluded the note by speaking directly to her “gremlins that got me into this mess,” telling them that they “can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”