Summer Rae Publishes Official Comments on Being Released by WWE

Summer Rae, unfortunately, was one of WWE’s three releases over this past weekend. While she’s made several posts since the bad news broke, she had yet to fully address her career in WWE.
The 33-year old, Danielle Moinet just published her most official to statement date as she expressed her gratitude for her time in WWE. While losing a job inherently tough it sounds like Summer has an inspiring mindset.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“They say you’ll never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Well that wasn’t true in this situation. I knew the value of this moment, I knew the magnitude of this moment. I hear some of you say “but you didn’t become champ”, “you didn’t get the push you deserved”, “you didn’t get a title run”. But see, I got MY title. I became a WWE Diva,” she wrote.
Check out the full post below:
They say you’ll never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Well that wasn’t true in this situation. I knew the value of this moment, I knew the magnitude of this moment. I hear some of you say “but you didn’t become champ”, “you didn’t get the push you deserved”, “you didn’t get a title run”. But see, I got MY title. I became a WWE Diva. ———- In this picture above, my in ring debut on TV, I knew the value of that moment. In that moment I became a WWE Diva. I could take a small, very small breath of relief because I did it! For so many years I dreamt of stepping onto that main stage of Monday Night Raw & then getting into that ring with these strong, beautiful, smart & courageous women. I wanted to be one of them. I knew I could be one of them! I felt it SO deep down in my heart. Once it happened I of course set more goals for myself within the company & trained harder to reach them. But the people that flood my comments with these things that I ‘should have’ gotten — you guys are missing the overall dream that I achieved. That I went to Monday Night RAW as a fan & sat in the crowd & watched the girls & wanted that more than anything I had ever felt in my body ever before. Then, I did it. I did it. 😊 I’ve wrestled in over 15 countries on 4 continents & made friends in fans all over the world. I have had the opportunity to live out my dream! And that is because God blessed me with obtaining my dream through hard work & determination. So please don’t fight with one another about me & start boards about Justice for Summer Rae. Know that I DID IT! I am a WWE Diva, a WWE Superstar. And no one will ever be able to take that away from me! ❤️