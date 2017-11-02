Summer Rae Publishes Official Comments on Being Released by WWE

Summer Rae, unfortunately, was one of WWE’s three releases over this past weekend. While she’s made several posts since the bad news broke, she had yet to fully address her career in WWE.

The 33-year old, Danielle Moinet just published her most official to statement date as she expressed her gratitude for her time in WWE. While losing a job inherently tough it sounds like Summer has an inspiring mindset.

“They say you’ll never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Well that wasn’t true in this situation. I knew the value of this moment, I knew the magnitude of this moment. I hear some of you say “but you didn’t become champ”, “you didn’t get the push you deserved”, “you didn’t get a title run”. But see, I got MY title. I became a WWE Diva,” she wrote.

