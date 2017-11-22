Was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Actually Dropping F-Bombs During Ring Entrance?

Perhaps nothing in WWE brought more widespread glee than the moment the glass crashed and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stormed from behind the curtain. One of the most memorable parts of Austin’s magnetic entrance was his constant jaw-jacking en route the ring. However, until now we had to rely on shoddy lip reading and our imagination to guess what the Texas Rattlesnake was actually saying.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Stone Cold let his fans in on what he would typically be yapping about while going to work. And it’s exactly what we hoped it would be.

“It was never gibberish. Man, I was talking s**t the whole way down. ‘Yeah, that’s right motherf**ker!’ It was just a constant stream of F-bombs. ‘Yeah, that’s right motherf**ker. I’m about to tear this motherf**ker’s ass!’ It was just that. It was sentenced. And like I said earlier in the podcast how Ric Flair just believed and was living that character, hey man when I was in that world, and I was in and the zone, that wasn’t any psych job. I wasn’t trying to psych myself up. That was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin walked to that ring with that bad motherf**ker walk because he was sending a message to the other guy in that ring. ‘I’m fixing to whip your f**kin ass!,’” explained Austin.

This is perfect. If you were to re-watch an Austin entrance today, it’s clear he wasn’t shy about spewing profanity when out of range of microphones. His barrage of 4-letter words, as Austin mentioned, set the tone for his character and subsequent match. That type of guttural commitment to his character is what made Steve Austin arguably the most iconic performer in WWE history.

We could all take a lesson from Stone Cold’s enthusiasm for work, but just remember to cut off your profanity-laden monologue before you enter the building.

[H/T to Still Real To Us for the transcription]