Stone Cold Blasts Top WWE Stars For Boring WrestleMania Feud

Stone Cold Steve Austin knows more about what goes on inside the squared circle than most, and now that the Texas Rattlesnake is no longer under a WWE contract, you can take his unfiltered opinions as the bottom line.

Which is why the WWE Hall of Famer’s criticism of one of the biggest feuds at WrestleMania 33 feels so strong.Austin was discussing the Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton WWE Title match on his podcast and questioned Orton’s efforts in the bout, while also criticising Wyatt for his character – citing reasons why he can’t go down as a big heel.

Austin’s co-host for the week, Wade Keller was quick to question Orton’s current value as a star and Austin agreed that while he’s a good worker, he’s lost the killer instinct he once had and now looks less motivated, calling him “someone you shouldn’t build a brand around.”

Stone Cold also spoke on Wyatt’s in-ring style, claiming that he needs to slow down and be more methodical in his approach, targeting specific body parts rather than running at full speed and crashing into his opponents.

He said: ” I’m such a fan of Bray Wyatt’s potential he has great promo ability, he has a great character. But that character, in my opinion, I think he laughs too much. I just don’t see what there is to laugh about so much.

“I think Bray Wyatt has a potential to be much better than he is. I think he’s very talented, I think he’s very smart but he needs to twist things around a little bit. And the last thing, it’s just not getting any heat.

“You know, the upside down thing in the corner, someone says something and he starts smiling and laughing, he’s a god, he’s an eater of worlds, and it doesn’t add up to heat for me or that I take the guy in a serious fashion and he’s got a lot of talent. I just think he needs to be coached a little bit to move in a different direction.

“The crowd just wasn’t really there for these guys, both guys worked hard, the effort was there but just the result wasn’t that great and Randy wins the title, he’s the WWE Champion. But where do they go from here? I have no idea.”

It appears that where they’ll go is for Randy and Bray to have one more confrontation at WWE Payback when they’ll face off in a “House of Horrors” match. From there, Bray will begin to rebuild his brand on Raw while Randy will likely be moved into a feud with AJ Styles.

