Sting Discusses His One Big WWE Regret

WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, spoke during WrestleMania weekend at a WrestleCon event about his legendary wrestling career. Sports Illustrated posted a transcription of the talk in which Sting discussed his biggest regret during his short stint with the WWE. Like most every fan, Sting wanted a WrestleMania match with The Undertaker.

“There was a worldwide desire to see that match,” said Sting. “It was a dream match for me, too.”

“I regret not being able to get in the ring with him one time,” said Sting. “It would have been great, but I’m OK with the way it turned out.”

It’s likely WWE thought they would get more than one WrestleMania out of the Stinger, thus the decision not to force the issue with The Icon and The Phenom at WrestleMania31.

Instead of the long awaited dream match, Sting faced off against Triple H to conclude the power struggle storyline they had started at the previous year’s Survivor Series. Undertaker, on the other hand, rebounded from his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 with a victory against Bray Wyatt.

Many assumed Sting would not take a loss at his first WrestleMania, but that was indeed the case when Triple H and an overbooked D-X/NWO finish saw The Game come out on top.

If he could have a do over, Sting admitted he would have definitely wanted to face off against The Undertaker on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Of course, if I had a chance, I’d do it,” said Sting. “But look at ‘Taker’s career; did he miss out on anything? Look at my career. I don’t think I really missed out on anything, either.”

When asked if he still kept up with the current product, Sting named two stars in particular that he was watching leading up to this year’s WrestleMania.

“I’m always interested in what ‘Taker’s doing, and Seth, of course,” said Sting. “I have some bragging rights because my career ended with him – so Seth, ‘Taker, I’m always paying attention to those two.”

Sting’s career ended in the fall of 2015 at Night of Champions in a WWE title match against Seth Rollins after Sting injured his neck after taking a Buckle Bomb from Rollins. Less than one year later, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Perhaps it’s best Sting never got in the ring with The Undertaker during his WWE run as it would have likely paled in comparison to how the years of build up that were behind it. Still, it would have been great to see them standing face to face, just for a moment.

