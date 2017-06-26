Steve Austin Rips Lana’s Pay Per View Debut

After months of teasing her debut, Lana made her highly anticipated WWE main roster debut at the Money In The Bank pay per view. On a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, Austin commented on Lana getting a title shot in her first pay per view singles match. Stone Cold believes that the Naomi deserved more than having to carry the Ravishing Russian in her first match.

“Naomi deserves better, the title deserves better. Lana wasn’t up for this task at hand, at this point in her career. I thought she had much more mystique as the valet, whatever the term is, with Rusev. Man, they kind of killed her gimmick off, and reinvented her, and I just liked her the way she was. So, if she wants to be in the ring, that’s more power to her, but a lot of the stuff I got on Twitter was, ‘Hey man. For a first match, she did a lot better than I expected.’ Ok. As I say that, good for her. But as a company who’s striving for excellence in sports entertainment/professional wrestling, the best of the best belong on a pay-per-view”

Despite the current pay per view model being vastly different than it was in his heyday, Austin believes the WWE still owes their fans a monthly card with the top stars facing each other.

“They’re not pay-per-views anymore, but the best of the best – whether they’re a top-tier worker, or someone over with X-factor, it factor, or selling merch, or drawing a crowd – those are the people that need to be featured on the pay-per-views. And all of a sudden, you have this person come from nowhere, get a title shot, be featured, now come back two weeks later to be on another featured match on SmackDown, which is gonna do a number or not. But I just thought, you have to treat a title with higher regard and respect than that, and put the people on the pay-per-views, or the events that are broadcast on the WWE Network, the best of the best are on the shows. That’s just the way I see it.”

Stone Cold has been very vocal in his criticism of the current WWE product and it’s clear that he still is very passionate about the business. Austin is rumored to be a part of tonight’s Raw, which would be his first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 32.

