Social Media Celebrates Steve Austin Day

March 16, better known as 3/16, has been recognized in recent years as Steve Austin Day on social media thanks to the date’s connection to the WWE legend’s famous Austin 3:16 promo.

Both fans and wrestlers alike posted their favorite photos gifs of The Texas Rattlesnake on Friday afternoon to celebrate.

Austin first arrived on the national professional wrestling scene in 1991, where he was a member of Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance Faction as well as a tag team wrestler with Brian Pillman as The Hollywood Blondes. Following a brief stint with ECW in 1995, Austin jumped to the WWF as “Stunning” Steve Austin , aligning himself with Ted DiBiase and holding The Million Dollar Championship. His rise to stardom officially started at the King of the Ring tournament in 1996, where he defeated Jake “The Snake” Roberts in the finals and showed off his new “Stone Cold” gimmick by mocking Roberts’ born-again Christian persona.

His WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart cemented his status as a main event player, and he captured his first world championship the following year by defeating Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

By the time he retired from in-ring competition in 2003, Austin was a six-time WWF Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time tag champion and a three-time Royal Rumble winner. He was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

His most recent WWE appearance came at the RAW 25 show in late January, where he entered the ring and delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince McMahon, his long-time rival.

