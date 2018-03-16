Social Media Celebrates Steve Austin Day

March 16, better known as 3/16, has been recognized in recent years as Steve Austin Day on social media thanks to the date’s connection to the WWE legend’s famous Austin 3:16 promo.

Both fans and wrestlers alike posted their favorite photos gifs of The Texas Rattlesnake on Friday afternoon to celebrate.

We are celebrating #316Day the best way we know how… With a healthy dose of STONE COLD STUNNERS from @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/Qs8YeWgf5r — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2018

Happy #316Day all the gifs please every single one is the best ever.@steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/PKOdqJjAA0 — Alex Metz (@alexmetz_) March 16, 2018

Happy #316Day – I have a post up about my favorite @steveaustinBSR moment at https://t.co/F4Oxknheuv What is your favorite #StoneCold memory? pic.twitter.com/Fna1efYe0W — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 16, 2018

Happy Stone Cold Day #316 pic.twitter.com/pqJrx4IqfM — Kyle Wilson (@RealKyleWilson) March 16, 2018

When you tell someone “Happy #316Day” and they roll their eyes. pic.twitter.com/LrMfNFBgkJ — Ebo (@EboSays) March 16, 2018

Happy #316Day! Everyone needs to chug a beer and greet people with a stunner! #GimmeAHellYeah pic.twitter.com/glmDnU4QNG — jennifer nichole (@jenvreal) March 16, 2018

Austin first arrived on the national professional wrestling scene in 1991, where he was a member of Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance Faction as well as a tag team wrestler with Brian Pillman as The Hollywood Blondes. Following a brief stint with ECW in 1995, Austin jumped to the WWF as “Stunning” Steve Austin , aligning himself with Ted DiBiase and holding The Million Dollar Championship. His rise to stardom officially started at the King of the Ring tournament in 1996, where he defeated Jake “The Snake” Roberts in the finals and showed off his new “Stone Cold” gimmick by mocking Roberts’ born-again Christian persona.

His WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart cemented his status as a main event player, and he captured his first world championship the following year by defeating Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

By the time he retired from in-ring competition in 2003, Austin was a six-time WWF Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time tag champion and a three-time Royal Rumble winner. He was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

His most recent WWE appearance came at the RAW 25 show in late January, where he entered the ring and delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince McMahon, his long-time rival.