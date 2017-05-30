Rumors On Kurt Angle’s Mysterious New Storyline

It’s true. Raw GM, Kurt Angle is finally getting involved in his first real storyline since returning to Monday nights. On Monday’s Raw, Kurt was delivered a mysterious message from Corey Graves that led Angle to say “it could ruin me if true.”

According to WrestlingInc.com, there’s speculation that the angle will eventually lead to the in-ring return of the WWE Hall of Famer. Graves later returned to commentary and told Michael Cole that the situation was private. You can see photos and video from the angle below.

Angle has been very open about wanting to return to the ring since resigning with WWE earlier this year. In an April interview with ESPN, the Olympic Hero gave his thoughts.

“I do know there’s a chance of Kurt Angle wrestling again. I also know that I’m going to have to earn their trust, and I understand that, especially with the trouble I’ve been in the past few years. Being clean the last four years has obviously been really good, but the more I show I can be depended on, the more they’re going to let me do. I really think that Kurt Angle’s not done wrestling, and I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again.”

In an April interview with WresltingInc, Angle gave a more specific timetable on his return.

“I don’t know about ‘soon’. I think that the general manager role is going to last a little while. I don’t think they want me to go any step further than that, but you do have to keep in mind that until I take the physical [no in-ring return will happen].” Angle continued, “I don’t know when it’s going to occur, but I’d say it’d most likely occur. But, I’d say probably near the end of the year is what I’m guessing and I really don’t know.”

“I did hint to Triple H at the very beginning of our talks that I did want to wrestle again and he said, ‘we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. You’re going to have to take a physical and you’re going to have to pass.’ So he said, ‘let’s just take it one step at a time.’ I really believe, and this was not mentioned by anybody, and this is my own belief, I really believe they want to see how I do. They want to see if I really am the person I say I am, that I’ve been staying clean for four years, that I’ve got my life together, that I have everything on track. It’s a bit of a longer process, but you’ve got to earn back the trust.”

Could the low Raw ratings be pushing WWE to speed up Angle’s return to the ring and if so, will it coincide with the return of Stephanie McMahon.

