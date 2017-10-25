Becky Lynch Becomes Team SmackDown Captain for Survivor Series

The WWE SmackDown women’s roster crowned the captain for their Survivor Series team during Tuesday night’s broadcast.

Daniel Bryan announced a fatal five-way match early in the show that saw Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, and Carmella duke it out for the captain position. Bryan emphasized when announcing the match how important it was for the SmackDown ladies to get the win this year after losing to RAW last year.

Bryan also took a shot at Lana, who was standing in the room when he announced that “all” of the women would represent Team SmackDown. Lana piped up and noted that there were six of them in the room (Survivor Series teams are traditionally made up of five competitors). Bryan immediately said “not you Lana.”

This prompted a great response from Rusev on Twitter.

In the match itself, WWE SmackDown women’s champion Natalya (who will not be on the team) came out to watch. Natalya will be busy wrestling Alexa Bliss in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

The match itself was no count-outs and spilled all over the outside of the ring, with Lana eventually getting involved as she watched Tamina Snuka in action. She tried to attack Charlotte from behind, but Charlotte turned around and pushed her into the ringside barrier. Tamina then superkicked Charlotte and went on the offensive, taking Charlotte out for the rest of the match.

James Ellsworth watched the match as well, being tied up to the ringpost by Carmella after his antics earlier in the night during the Fashion Files.

In the end, Becky Lynch won by getting Carmella to tap out with the Dis-Arm-Her. Having been lost in the shuffle a bit in recent weeks on SmackDown, this is a great way to give Lynch some well deserved spotlight once more.