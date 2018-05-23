New SmackDown Tag Team Number One Contenders Crowned

The next challengers for the WWE SmackDown tag team championships was revealed during Tuesday night’s edition of the show.

The Bludgeon Brothers currently hold the titles, having won them at WrestleMania 34 in a triple threat match against The Usos and The New Day. Since that time, they haven’t really had much in the way of serious challengers as the WWE roster shake-up took place and the tag divisions have been settling in with their new teams on each show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, the tag team titles were not even defended at WWE Backlash, the only traditional PPV event that has occurred since WrestleMania. WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which was kind of a PPV event, did see a title defense from the Bludgeon Brothers, as the duo defeated former champions The Usos in a short match (5 minutes and 5 seconds, to be exact).

The Usos took on the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) on Tuesday night for another title opportunity. Anderson and Gallows noted before the match that the Usos had their chance at Backlash, got defeated, and now it’s their time.

The Usos said that this isn’t Japan, you have to earn it on SmackDown Live. They said “Welcome to the Usos Penitentiary.” Anderson and Gallows noted they didn’t see any wardens, only a couple of nerds, to which the Usos attacked and we were off.

The Usos took advantage early, which was given an exclamation point with a dive to the outside that took out both opponents.

The Usos held that advantage through the commercial break that began seemingly right as the match did. When we came back, though, Anderson was in firm control. Graves spoke on commentary about how the Usos had failed multiple times in trying to defeat the Bludgeon Brothers recently and wondered how Anderson and Gallows would fare.

Jey Uso turned the tide and nearly won the match with a big splash off the top rope. He then tagged in Jimmy and both men went to the top rope. However, Anderson pushed Jey off the top and as Jimmy came off the top rope, he was slowed up by Gallows, who ennded up hitting a superkick and tagging in Anderson for the Magic Killer and pinfall.

Gallows and Anderson will now challenge the Bludgeon Brothers at Money in the Bank, easily one of their highest profile matches since leaving NJPW for WWE just over two years ago.