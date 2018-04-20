Vote: Should AJ Styles Wear a Protective Cup at the Greatest Royal Rumble?

Since WrestleMania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura has been acting strangely. No longer is he the jovial, Freddy Mercury spin-off, instead, he’s become a shadowy smasher of genitalia. Or at least that’s what AJ Styles is thinking.

The low blow is a bit of lost art in today’s WWE. Maybe it’s the TV-PG umbrella or maybe it actually hurts to get a man’s bicep rammed between your legs. Regardless, it’s gone the way the Dodo bird.

But Shinsuke brought it back on the grandest stage of them all after feigning love and respect for Styles after a WrestleMania 34 respect. Styles took the bait and his Phenomenal crotch paid dearly.

And that was just the first act.

In the two weeks that followed, Shinsuke slithered to strike again ruining a pair of SmackDown main events, and Styles’ pair of testicles.

Unfortunately for Styles, he actually has to wrestle this heathen on April 27th at the Saudi Arabian Greatest Royal Rumble.

But WWE has intervened. Maybe Styles is a proud man and thinks he doesn’t need protection from anyone, but WWE.com just issued a poll on Styles’ behalf. If you could take a moment, please contribute your click and spare AJ Styles further injury.

As the old saying goes—fool me once, shame on me; fool me three times, I’ll start wearing a cup.

In all seriousness, WWE is telling a pretty fun story between Styles and Nakamura, while bathroom humor is never bad, I like 5-star matches better, and that’s not what we got at WrestleMania 34. A chunk of fans expected to wet themselves after Nakamura and Styles sent them to catatonic, euphoric state with a match for the ages.

But WWE had other plans.

Turns out crowd fatigue is real and seven hours of WrestleMania just wasn’t the place for Styles and Nakamura to have their transcendental contest. So, WWE used that massive stage for a massive heel turn so that all of their fans, especially most casual, would see. The WrestleMania amplifier brands Shinsuke as the ball smashing backstabber in red pants. WWE has doubled and tripled down on this concept and looks to be building a series of matches between to world-class athletes.

In a matter of weeks, the Greatest Royal Rumble went from a skippable exhibition to the hottest ticket in wrestling. With Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, the Intercontinental Ladder Match, the Undertaker, a 50 man Royal Rumble, and now Styles/Nakamura II, all of the sudden we need to start adjusting our clocks to whatever time it is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

For Styles, it looks like this ends with him handing over his WWE Championship to Nakamura. WWE will reserve the right for him to snatch it back at any moment, but it’s time to see if Shinsuke can soar.

