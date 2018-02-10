Shinsuke Nakamura Autobiography to be Released in English This Summer

This year’s Royal Rumble winner is set to have an autobiography released this summer.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s autobiography King of Strong Style: 1980-2014 will be released in English this summer. This is a re-release, as the book was first published back in 2015 in Japan. Due to that time line, it will not have anything in regards to his time in WWE. It focuses heavily on his time in MMA and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

VIZ Media sent the following press release with a full description of the book.

Gripping Autobiography Of Japanese Pro Wrestling StarShinsuke “The Artist” Nakamura Set For Release This Summer San Francisco, CA, February 8, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media),a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, springs into the wild world of professional wrestling as it announces the acquisition of the English-language publishing rights for KING OF STRONG STYLE: 1980-2014. Originally published in two paperback volumes in Japan, (1980-2004, 2004-2015), the autobiography of one of Japan’s greatest professional wrestlers, Shinsuke Nakamura, will be released as a single-volume hardcover print edition as well as a digital edition by VIZ Media in the summer of 2018. Both hard copy and digital releases will feature select color and b&w photographs. Nakamura now appears weekly on USA Network’s Tuesday night program, Smackdown Live, which has over 2 million weekly viewers, where he is frequently featured in the main event match-ups. Before he became a star of American professional wrestling, Shinsuke Nakamura was Japan’s “King of Strong Style.” His autobiography traces an amazing life and career from the amateur grappling ranks to the Nippon Budokan. Thrill to his matches against such legends as Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, his reign as the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and his success as a mixed martial artist. “Professional wrestling is at the crossroads of extreme sports, over-the-top theatre and pop culture, and Shinsuke Nakamura, already a huge star in Japan, is seeing his star rising fast among millions of U.S. fans,” says Masumi Washington, Sr. Director, Publishing Production. “His autobiography, a riveting story depicting one man’s quest to conquer the world both inside and outside the wrestling ring, is a unique and special addition to the VIZ Media catalog.” Born in Kyoto, February 24, 1980, Shinsuke Nakamura began amateur wrestling in high school before attending university at Aoyama Gakuin University. After a brilliant career there, he joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in March 2002 and made his professional debut at Nippon Budokan in a match against Tadao Yasuda on August 29, 2002. On December 9, 2003, a mere sixteen months into his professional career, he crushed Hiroshi Tenzan and was crowned the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion in history. Even as he pursued greatness in the professional wrestling ring, Nakamura participated in MMA, facing Daniel Gracie of the legendary jiu-jitsu family, and superheavyweight kickboxing champion Alexey Ignashov. Now he thrills fans in the United States and beyond on a weekly basis as one of the top wrestlers in the world. For additional information on KING OF STRONG STYLE: 1980-2014 or other anime, manga and literary titles distributed by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

The release of the book is perfect timing for Nakamura, who is finally experiencing a well-deserved push on the main roster. Since coming up from NXT last year, he has struggled to find his footing on the SmackDown brand, but that all changed recently with his Royal Rumble victory.

Nakamura is set to take on WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans this April, a match that should be a near certain contender for match of the year. The duo wrestled a couple of years back at the Tokyo Dome at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s WrestleKingdom and blew the roof off the dome.

The question is, will Nakamura be WWE champion when this autobiography gets its North American release?