The Shield May Be Together Longer Than Anyone Expected

The reunion of The Shield over the last couple of weeks has been one of the hottest WWE angles of 2018. The question is, how long will this long anticipated reunion last?

We may have our clue when looking at some upcoming advertised WWE cards. Now, we should note that WWE events are always advertised with the tag line “card subject to change,” but the card presently being advertised that we will be addressing is at the world’s most famous arena.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WWE is advertising a match pitting The Shield against The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus at their Madison Square Garden house show event in New York City on December 26th. Coming so close to the holidays and at the WWE’s “home arena,” the fact that they are advertising The Shield in action to sell tickets speaks volumes.

So if this event is any indication, t looks like we could be seeing Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose as a team all the way into early 2018.

The long term plan for this Shield reunion appears to still be a heel run for Dean Ambrose. Ambrose is still programmed to eventually turn on the group, starting a feud with Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania. This will also allow Roman Reigns to break-free from the reunion and head in the direction of a feud with Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 34.

Ambrose was the mouthpiece for the Shield during their original run, but he has failed to achieve the kind of success as a singles star that Reigns and Rollins have. A heel run for Ambrose makes the most sense coming out of this story, as Rollins was just starting to come on as a babyface before the Shield reunion and Reigns is obviously firmly in that 50/50 territory (while the company continues to try to make him their top babyface).

So judging by WWE’s own advertising, you can probably expect the Shield to be doing something together at Survivor Series in addition to this Sunday’s TLC show.