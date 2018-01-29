The Royal Rumble Just Ruined Sheamus’ Birthday

In a perfect world, nothing would ever go wrong on our birthdays. But for his 40th birthday, Sheamus just endured a catastrophe.
Upon making his big birthday entrance at Sunday’s Royal Rumble, Sheamus thought he’d troll the contest’s biggest loser, Heath Slater. But in his choice to pick on the meek, Sheamus found himself on the wrong side of karma.
Videos by PopCulture.com
After tossing Slater in the ring, (he had been beaten down by every passerby) Sheamus made his official entry into the Rumble. But Slater was ready for his moment and clotheslined Sheamus just as he set foot in the ring. At 2.25 seconds, that gave Sheamus the fast elimination in Rumble history! Happy Birthday!
Twitter was happy to join in on the fun:
#1️⃣1️⃣… JOKE’S ON @WWESheamus as @HeathSlaterOMRB eliminates him upon entering the ring for the FIRST TIME in this #RoyalRumble match! pic.twitter.com/nJtR4hcopZ— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
Just thinking, was Sheamus in the rumble for less time than Santino? #RoyalRumble— Ashley – is still probably cool (@FloppyDodger) January 29, 2018
Sheamus lasted 2.25 seconds— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 29, 2018
Sheamus eliminated in about two seconds.
YOU HAVE SHAMED IRELAND YOU ABSOLUTE FRAUD! #RoyalRumble— Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 29, 2018
Sheamus has just broke the record for quickest elimination on his 40th birthday #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/uz1yvprX0q— Rachereen Dream. (@Its0nlyRachel) January 29, 2018
Great spot with Sheamus and Heath.— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 29, 2018
That moment was fantastic. God bless Slater. Sheamus was the perfect foil for that, too.— Maxwell (@MaxwellRBR) January 29, 2018
Sheamus is the new Santino #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/08DVgXgUIV— VictoriaT ❄ (@TezangiVictoria) January 29, 2018