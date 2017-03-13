Shawn Michaels On How Long Goldberg And Lesnar’s Rematch Should Last

New RAW Universal Champion, Goldberg, has had one hell of a comeback since returning to the WWE last fall. In his three matches, he’s destroyed Brock Lesnar in under two minutes, eliminated the Beast from the Royal Rumble and jackhammered Kevin Owens title reign to the ground. While the former WCW legend has been impressive, the one thing Goldberg has yet to do, however, is wrestle a lengthy match.

Former voice of the WWE, Jim Ross, recently caught up with WWE legend, Shawn Michaels to get his thoughts on the state of the WWE. Among the topics, Michaels discussed Goldberg’s epic return to the WWE landscape 12 years after his last appearance.

Michaels said that Goldberg’s rationale for wanting to return to the WWE for his family to see him perform is relatable and touching. ‘Mr. WrestleMania’ also gave his thoughts on how long the highly anticipated rematch between the two behemoths should last.

“It is, it’s one of those, whatever the object that doesn’t move and the immovable force or however that saying goes. And I think they will, I think they’ll do their high-impact stuff, but the thing is, I think both of those guys are smart enough, they’ll get some mileage out of that and be able to tell a good story with that.” Michaels continued, “I’m going to say, I think with those guys, they can tell a story, I mean, you might feel that it’s too much, but I feel like 17-ish, 15 to 17.”

HBK also commented on the use of part time stars during WrestleMania season, admitting he was one of those who would complain about part-timers taking the top spots, but he would also realize that he would be in a top spot if he could fill up the buildings.

“The fact of the matter is this. If I could’ve filled up the building, they would have had me there, but I couldn’t and that was the reality. Heck, there were times where I was on top and still didn’t fill up the building, so you’ve got to… again, it’s one of those processes where it might not be fun, but you’ve got to man up.”

WWE‘s biggest event, WrestleMania 33 kicks off Sunday, April 2nd, and you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

