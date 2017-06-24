Shawn Michaels Concerned WWE is Not Evolving its Characters

Shawn Michaels and fellow WWE great Mick Foley recently joined Edge and Christian on the latter’s podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness. The 2 legends mainly discussed the anatomy of a match, something you should listen to rather than read – do that here.

But Michaels, in particular, had an interesting quote about developing one’son-screen character. More specifically, how it should be a never ending process, and how that philosophy is not present in today’s WWE

“You were still evolving and, heck, I know I was. You’re still evolving as who you are. You’re still trying to figure it out. I was champion for whatever, I was still trying to [figure it out]…It’s not a knock, but I don’t know how many people are doing that. People are sort of set in their sequence, their distinguished move-set of whatever and, heck, we were still trying to grow in the main event of a pay-per-view, do you know what I mean? It was a constant effort for character development so to speak, as opposed to being set in that and just moving forward.”



Michaels would continue and further expand his opinion on complacency in WWE:



“And again, it’s not to be critical of anybody, it’s just sometimes when I watch [WWE programming], it’s just people are pretty set on who it is they are and I don’t know if that’s the most positive way of going about doing it. You want to continue to grow as a character, to stretch and have more range and have more emotion and have more everything because once you do sort of getting settled in it, then it becomes repetitive, right?”

HBK’s insights seem earnest if not, deadly accurate. Every week, it seems that someone is critiquing WWE’s current product, specifically the creative side of things. Names like Big Show and Daniel Bryan have taken similar stances on WWE’s tendency to be stale. That, along with the rumors that Triple H is frustrated with Vince McMahon over his NXT talent’s treatment and we have a running narrative.

Don’t expect a big wave of change, instead, hope your favorite wrestler heeds HBK’s advice and seek to improve his or her character. Wrestling should be fun, not formulaic. Stay tuned, folks.

