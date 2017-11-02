Shane McMahon Announces WWE Championship Match for Next Week’s SmackDown

Karma does exist. And if it doesn’t, the power of Shane McMahon most certainly does.

AJ Styles took a merciless beat-down from the Singh Brothers and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of SmackDown. In light of the nefarious deed, Shane McMahon has balanced the scales of justice. The SmackDown Commissioner tweeted out today that Jinder Mahal will be defending his WWE Championship against AJ Styles on next week’s episode of the Blue Brand.

Due to @JinderMahal vicious attack on @AJStylesOrg, he will defend the #WWEChampionship against AJ this Tues. in Manchester, UK on #SDLive. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 2, 2017

This match has significant Survivor Series implications. Originally, Styles was set the face Rusev for a spot on Team Blue’s roster. Obviously, that concept has been set aside for Styles WWE Championship opportunity. If Styles were to win, then it could drastically change Survivor Series card as he would presumably take Mahal’s spot in the cross-promotional match against Brock Lesnar. Where Jinder would go from there is anyone’s guess.

However, it’s highly unlikely Jinder loses his belt next week. For WWE to strip him of the title just a few weeks from an already heavily promoted match against Lesnar would be odd, to say the least.

In all likelihood, Tuesday’s match will be used to keep a Styles/Mahal rivalry fresh on fans’ minds. Once the dust settles from Survivor Series, Mahal and Styles will likely resume their program which would culminate at December’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

SmackDown was already bound to be an interesting show with all of the Survivor Series implications and the Usos defending their Tag Team titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Well, we now have a WWE championship match to look forward to.

