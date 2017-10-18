Several WWE Superstars Seeking a Way Out of WWE?

The fantasy of every disgruntled employee is to leave their current job and exact their revenge by being highly successful with a competitor. Typically, when a wrestler leaves WWE, their career will only decline, Bret Hart being the best example. However, Cody Rhodes looks to have figured out the secret, and it appears like he has admirers within WWE.

Thanks to John Lanza of The Voices of Pro Wrestling podcast, a rumor has begun to swirl that several WWE Superstars are confiding in Rhodes as they seek a career outside of WWE. While Lanza wouldn’t name names, it sounds like a few wrestlers are looking for a way out of WWE.

“He [Rhodes] doesn’t have any plans on going back to the WWE anytime soon. There are wrestlers in the WWE going to him, getting advice on their own exit plans from the company. I know this for a fact. I can’t give you the names, but there are wrestlers who go to him for advice on how to leave the company.”

Even more, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed as much when answering a question on Twitter.

Several are thinking about it, as far as asking Cody, it would make sense to do that but you’d have to ask him. https://t.co/cj3HNZn1BT — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 18, 2017

The latest example of a wrestler leaving WWE is clearly Neville, but he looks to have chosen a more explosive exit than Cody Rhodes. However, how a Superstar leaves WWE may not matter as much as what their plan is once they become free agents.

Rhodes has openly stated that he makes more money on the independent circuit than he did in WWE. This very well may be true as independent wrestlers are more like mercenaries as they are free to bounce around multiple promotions. So even though Neville may have exited on bad terms it may not affect his future (or bank account).

The biggest question though, at least for fans, is who is seeking the council of Rhodes? Who is trying to leave WWE?

Sure, there’s a number of wrestlers who may be rightly disgruntled, but to toss out names may be a little irresponsible at this moment. However, if we let the internet work it’s magic, those names will probably be out by the end of the week.

This story is going nowhere and we will keep you posted as it develops.

