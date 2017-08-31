Could Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose’s Next Opponents Come From SmackDown?

Without question the most top heavy division in all of WWE is the land of the Tag Teams. Aside from Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, The Usos, and The New Day, WWE’s pairings are inherently temporary or innately irrelevant.

So instead burdening themselves with creating new, compelling teams, WWE may just have the kings of the division fight amongst themselves, no matter if they are on separate shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week the Usos initiated a little trash talk between themselves and Rollins and Ambrose:

WILL TAKE THOSE TITLES TOO. https://t.co/uw7unCzCoO — The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 25, 2017

Because WWE Twitter is a fishbowl for mud-slinging, Seth Rollins decided to throw a little gas on the fire.

Any time ish https://t.co/Wn36xAoQYN — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 25, 2017

And then at a house show in Baton Rouge, The Usos took their jawing live, essentially inviting a cross-brand showdown between the teams:

Naturally, Rollins had to respond:

It’s in WWE‘s best interest to enable this, but could a RAW vs. SmackDown Tag Team Championship match actually take place? Honestly, it may be WWE’s best option.

While SmackDown could let the Usos and New Day pass the titles back and forth until 2020, Rollins and Ambrose don’t have that kind of money-making rivalry. Cesaro and Sheamus are set to break up and, truthfully, with Ambrose and Rollins holding the high stature that hey do in WWE, we can’t logically expect them to lose until another big name gets involved.

As good as the New Day and Usos are, it’s Rollins and Ambrose who are former WWE Champions. They need great opponents. That said, the only way they get that is with a showdown with either SmackDown team.

We have to keep in mind that another Superstar Shake-Up is loosely planned and we could se it happen as soon as next month. Perhaps the Usos may find themselves going to Monday nights. As of right now, it’s WWE best option.