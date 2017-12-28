WWE Picked Jason Jordan Over Finn Balor to Be Seth Rollins’ New Partner

When Dean Ambrose went down with a torn triceps tendon, WWE had to replace him as Seth Rollins‘ in urgent. Thanks to many factors, but mostly nepotism, Jason Jordan got the call to stand in for Ambrose but WWE almost went in a much different direction.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE was considering Finn Balor as Rollins’ impromptu partner. As to why they chose Jordan instead is anyone’s guess, but some feel that by aligning himself with the Kingslayer Jordan has already dampened his heel turn.

While this may look like yet another instance of WWE skipping over Balor, this may actually be a good thing for Finn. If he were tagging with Rollins, he’d more than likely be a lost third party once Ambrose makes his return, assuming he does so this spring. For Jordan though, he’ll have his program with Kurt Angle to resume after he and Rollins eventually go their own ways. However, there is the chance the WWE continue to develop Jordan as a heel and he could turn on Rollins, setting up their necessary WrestleMania match.

But since he’s out of the tag picture altogether, this leaves Balor free to find a new opponent or better yet win the Royal Rumble.

2017 he has been a rough year for Balor. Outside of a showstopping match with AJ Styles at TLC in October, Balor has hardly been significant. However, as we learned earlier this year with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, WrestleMania season is the perfect time to heat up an ice cold WWE Superstar.

There is also the possibility that WWE simply doesn’t see much in Balor and refuse to give opportunities like tagging with Rollins. Earlier this year, word broke out that Vince McMahon didn’t think Balor was popular enough to be a main eventer which all but killed Finn’s rally for a Universal Championship opportunity.

It’s hard to say how WWE feels about Balor as they could be slow playing the Irishman only to revive him now that WrestleMania season is finally upon us. The only thing we do know is that he won’t be teaming up with Seth Rollins anytime soon.