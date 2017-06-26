Seth Rollins On What It Would Take For A Shield Reunion

Do you still believe in a Shield reunion? In a recent promotional tour for WWE 2K18, Rollins spoke with GiveMeSport about the possibility of getting the most famous trio in the WWE’s modern era back together.

“I think it would take a couple of beers, maybe a six pack and a good night and we can all hang out together.

“To make our entrance through the crowd, it would take a common goal and that’s been the big difference I think, y’know, in the last few years is that we’ve all got our individual goals and individual things going on so it would take something pretty massive to take us all away from that and get us back on the same page.

“But…never say never, y’know? You never know what could come, that’s the cool thing about the WWE is that it’s full of surprises so we’ll see. Like I said, we’ve all got our individual goals and aspirations.”

A bigger reason IWNerd is claiming a reunion won’t be taking place just yet is because of WWE’s plans to turn Dean Ambrose heel this year. It’s no secret that his face run has become a little stale and considering being a lunatic isn’t necessarily suited to a good guy, a darker edge could be very refreshing.

An Ambrose heel turn would be a welcome direction for the star who came into WWE development doing some amazing work as the sadistic Jon Moxley. The Raw roster is also currently fairly heavy on the babyface side and with Brock Lesnar only making sporadic appearances, a heel on the caliber of Dean Ambrose would be a great balance of power.

Roman Reigns also teased a heel turn recently with his no apologies attitude for being the WWE’s big dog. Rollins also commented to GiveMeSport about Roman’s recent success and how it would affect the Hounds of Justice ever getting back together.

“Three years in a row now main eventing WrestleMania, not too many guys have ever done that. Obviously, defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania – only two guys have ever done that. So, he’s in a special place right now in his life and his career and obviously, he wants to be Universal Champion, that’s something that has alluded him as well, so he’s still got some goals left to accomplish I’m sure. Obviously, I can’t speak for him directly but I feel like there’s plenty left to be done on Monday Night RAW for Roman Reigns.”

